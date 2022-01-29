Bette Midler Responds to W.Va. Governor: 'His Dog's A' Would Be Better'

Actress and singer Bette Midler responded to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's State of the Union address Friday, proclaiming that "his dog's a– would make a better Governor than him!"

Midler shared a photo of West Virginia's rankings in health care, the economy, and infrastructure relative to other states showing an overall rank of 47th place, The Hill reported.

"BTW, here are the state rankings of all the areas and agencies for which the so-called 'Governor' of WVA, #JimJustice, is responsible. Judging from these rankings, I'd say his dog's a– would make a better Governor than him!" Midler said on Twitter.

Justice, a Democrat turned Republican in 2017, told Midler to kiss his dog's "hiney" during the address in response to a tweet from the actress last month that disparaged Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and the state at large.

"What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible," she posted on Dec 20. "He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out."

"They never believed in West Virginia that we could do it," Justice responded on Friday, holding his dog up at the podium.

"They told every bad joke in the world about us. And so from that standpoint, Babydog tells Bette Midler and all those out there, kiss her hiney," Justice added, showing off the dog's behind.