Poll: Less Than Half of West Virginians Believe 2020 Election 'Legitimate'

Forty-four percent of likely adult voters in West Virginia believe the 2020 election was “legitimate,” while 43 percent say it was tainted, according to a poll conducted by Research America.

Another 14% said they were not sure either way.

Research America, a market research firm, conducted the poll for West Virginia’s Metro News Network. It did not report the margin of error for the survey.

“Talk about a divided point of view. You see that here,” Rex Repass, president of Research America, said. “(The poll reflects) very strong opinions influenced by politically-hot rhetoric, and West Virginians are split right down the middle over whether we had a fair election in 2020.”

Not surprisingly, the poll was also split along party lines with 71 percent of Democrats saying the vote was on the level, and 67% of Republicans say it was not.

Most Independents surveyed, 44%, did not believe the election results and 36% said it was accurate, according to the poll.

Another 20% of Independents said they were not certain.

“This poll provides excellent if disturbing insight, as to how wild conspiracies cast over the results of the 2020 election have created permanent doubt and mistrust in our systems,” said Amanda Carpenter, a West Virginia resident who is director of the national organization Republicans for Voting Rights.

“Thankfully, West Virginia has a strong tradition of holding safe, secure, and reliable elections, and leaders across the country would be wise to examine what works so well here.”

A June poll from Monmouth University found that 32% of Americans think fraud played a part in the election, with most Republicans, 60-70%, saying Biden’s victory was illegitimate.

More than 60 lawsuits were filed following the election, most were dismissed, or turned away by the courts on procedural or jurisdictional grounds, as demonstrated by the U.S. Supreme Court refusing to hear a case brought by Texas, challenging the constitutionality of voting certifications and procedures in other key states, like Pennsylvania.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said at the time that there did not appear to be any evidence backing up claims by former President Donald Trump, and his supporters, that widespread fraud played a part in the election.