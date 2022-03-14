Former NATO Commander Wesley Clark Joins Call for No-Fly Zone

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander of Europe, Gen. Wesley Clark, has joined a growing list of foreign policy experts calling for a "limited no-fly zone" over Ukraine, Politico reported Monday.

Clark, American-born Ukrainian investment banker Natalie Jaresko and Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Kevin Ryan, who served as chief of staff for the Army's Space and Missile Defense Command, were among the people added to an updated list of signees in an open letter sent to President Joe Biden on March 8, Politico reported.

"What we seek is the deployment of American and NATO aircraft not in search of confrontation with Russia but to avert and deter Russian bombardment that would result in massive loss of Ukrainian lives," the letter reads.

"This is in addition to the request from Ukrainian leaders for A-10 and MIG-29 aircraft to help Ukrainians defend themselves, which we also strongly support."

Robert McConnell, co-founder of the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation, has led the “no-fly” campaign.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., while insisting he did not want to see U.S. boots on the ground in Ukraine, Sunday called for a no-fly zone to be instituted over the war-torn country if Russian President Vladimir Putin orders a chemical weapons strike, as that would be a war crime.