Md. Gov. Moore Brushes Off Dem Resistance Amid 2028 Buzz

Thursday, 19 February 2026 02:39 PM EST

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore forcefully rejected suggestions that he is politically weakened after repeated clashes with fellow Democrats in the state legislature, framing himself instead as an independent leader accountable only to voters.

Speaking at Politico's 2026 Governors Summit on Thursday, Moore dismissed claims that tensions with Democrat lawmakers, including the override of at least 16 of his vetoes in December and stalled efforts to redraw Maryland's congressional maps, signal vulnerability.

"I don't answer to the Democratic Party. I don't answer to party bosses," Moore said.

"I only answer to the people who made me governor of Maryland."

Moore, elected in 2022 as a political newcomer after defeating a candidate backed by party leaders, has faced resistance from within his own party as he pushes policy priorities and a controversial redistricting plan.

Senate President Bill Ferguson has blocked the redistricting bill, arguing it lacks sufficient votes. While Moore insists residents support the effort, a December poll found just 27% of Marylanders favor it.

The internal friction comes as Moore is widely viewed as a potential 2028 presidential contender despite his repeated denials.

On Thursday, he again brushed off White House speculation, saying he is focused on 2026 and "not even thinking" about a national run.

Moore has sought to elevate his national profile by positioning himself as a counterweight to President Donald Trump, drawing sharp contrasts with the White House on policy and tone.

But his battles at home have prompted some Democrats to question whether he can consolidate support within his own party, a prerequisite for mounting a serious presidential campaign.

The governor's political maneuvering unfolds against broader challenges in Maryland, where economic growth has lagged regional competitors in recent years, and infrastructure concerns, including transportation funding shortfalls and aging transit systems, remain pressing issues.

Critics argue that legislative gridlock and intraparty disputes could complicate efforts to address those problems.

Still, Moore found at least one unlikely defender at the summit. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican and chair of the National Governors Association, praised Moore for standing up to lawmakers in his own party.

Stitt noted he vetoed 67 bills last year, many of which were overridden, calling such clashes a routine part of governing.

Whether Moore's independence strengthens his national appeal or signals political isolation remains an open question as speculation about 2028 continues.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore forcefully rejected suggestions that he is politically weakened after repeated clashes with fellow Democrats in the state legislature, framing himself instead as an independent leader accountable only to voters.
