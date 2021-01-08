Rep. Wenstrup: Pelosi's House Rules Change Will Prove 'Challenging'

It will be "challenging" for House Republicans to legislate after Speaker Nancy Pelosi's move to end the long-standing "motion to recommit" rule that allowed the chamber's minority party to change legislation on the floor before votes are taken, Rep. Brad Wenstrup said Friday.

"The banned motion to recommit was part of the institution for decades, centuries perhaps," the Ohio Republican said on Fox Business' "Mornings With Maria." "It allowed the minority to have a voice but it is going to be challenging in many ways."

However, there may be enough moderates coming into the House, just as there are in the Senate, said Wenstrup. "I am encouraged to hear people like Joe Manchin saying some of the things that draconian progressives want to do, he won't allow that to happen."

He added that he hopes the Senate filibuster rule will remain in place and that some of the "ridiculous things" Democrats want can be blocked.

There has been talk that moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia could be an influential vote after he said he will not vote for changing the filibuster or packing the Supreme Court, and Wenstrup said he hopes there will be more Democrats who feel that way besides him.

"My state is right next to West Virginia, so I know what West Virginia is like these days," he said. "Joe Manchin, if he wants to stay a senator and be popular in West Virginia, I think he has to take that role."

Manchin, he added, "tries to do what he thinks is right and what is best for the country. I may not always agree with some of his more liberal stances, but I think he is a decent person for him to already come out say that he is not going to be for some of these things. That is encouraging to me for the sake of the nation."