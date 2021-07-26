History Is on My Side, Ariz. Rep. Wendy Rogers Declares Regarding Election Decertification

Arizona Rep. Wendy Rogers, who has been fighting to have the state’s presidential election results decertified, tweeted over the weekend that history will be on her side.

"People are mad at me for calling for decertification," the Republican state representative wrote. "But history is on my side and it is the right thing to do. So I am sticking to my guns. One day many will say I am right."

She added in another message on Twitter that "There is a lot of noise out there. Here is the bottom line: DECERTIFY NOW - RECALL THE ELECTORS Arizona’s certification was clearly not accurate. Retweet and tag your legislators."

Former President Donald Trump praised Rogers and other members of the Arizona State Senate for fighting for election integrity and the Arizona Audit at the Turning Point USA rally in Phoenix over the weekend, according to WendyRogers.com.

Trump said that Rogers was brave and "wants to go many steps further than anybody." The former president thanked her at the rally and said "you knew the answer early on, Wendy. We’re waiting for results, but you knew the answer."

Trump said at the Turning Point Action conference, which aired live on Newsmax, that "the preliminary numbers are a total disaster, and we're going to go over those numbers," adding that "the facts are coming out. The truth is being uncovered and the crime of the century is being fully exposed."

On Friday, the Arizona Republic reported that Ken Bennett, Arizona's former Secretary of State who has been described as the audit's "director," has been banned from entering the building where the recount process is ongoing, after he shared some data with experts that showed the results match "very closely" with the officially certified numbers in Maricopa County.