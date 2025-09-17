Wash Post: US Wins Release of Wells Fargo Banker Barred From Leaving China

A Wells Fargo banker, Chenyue Mao, who had been barred from leaving China for several months, has been allowed to return to the United States following negotiations between U.S. and Chinese officials, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing several people familiar with the matter.

Mao, who works in Wells Fargo's international factoring business, was prevented from leaving China due to her involvement in a criminal case, China's Foreign Ministry said in July. The ministry said Mao had been required to cooperate with an investigation.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. Wells Fargo, the White House and the U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Mao has been with Wells Fargo for over a decade, according to her LinkedIn profile.