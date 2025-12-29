Opinion: Washington Punishes Hustle and Protects Dependency

The Democrats in Washington want to monitor every Venmo transaction you have above a few hundred dollars. They want to distinguish between a side hustle you've started to fight back against Bidenflation, whether you split dinner with friends, or if you pay your young neighbor to mow your lawn. Hardworking Americans are subjected to IRS-level scrutiny, and you are one miscalculated payment away from being a criminal mastermind guilty of tax fraud.

And how passionately do elected officials demand transparency under the tax laws to disinfect and clean up corruption, fraud, and abuse regarding how you report your Venmo transactions? However, much of their transparency is misguided because the enthusiasm evaporates suddenly when it comes to the behemoth that is federal welfare spending.

Welfare recipients and hardworking Americans are treated dramatically differently by Democrats when it comes to reporting welfare benefits versus taxable income. It is not only ironic but also instructive and predictable. Take risk, start a business, become successful, and a Democrat president famously told us, "You didn't build that."

When it comes to SNAP, TANF, Section 8 housing, Medicaid, or other welfare programs, Democrats have no urgency to find out how those funds are used, where fraud exists, or whether the money is being invested in a system that works.

How else do food stamps for Ohio routinely end up in Florida? If they are being sold, we hope they are claiming it as income. And if you're watching the news, Minnesota might be the land of 10,000 lakes, but it is also the land of $9 billion in Medicaid fraud to terrorist organizations. Welfare recipients should have reporting requirements for how they spend welfare.

So, it makes sense that politicians seek your Venmo transactions while playing a shell game with their misguided attempts at alleviating poverty. Democrats love to harvest votes through the welfare state by making you dependent. They want you to feel defeated, incapable of accomplishing a better life for yourself without welfare.

The truth is they keep people poor to maintain their vote and their power over them. Poverty pays for those involved in administering it, and instead of improving the welfare of the recipients, it is politically useful for the Democrats to fight for control of Washington, D.C., and the states.

By contrast, monitoring your personal transactions offers no risk for the Democrats. They need higher tax revenue to fund the welfare state and harvest votes.

Hardworking Americans must file quarterly estimates and write checks to the IRS. If they are late or estimate incorrectly, the entrepreneur must pay interest and penalties. Yet no such system monitors the spending habits of welfare recipients. The selective transparency is the inversion of accountability.

Ultimately, the IRS becomes the observer and the hardworking American the criminal suspect. This is not what our Founding Fathers envisioned: It prohibits economic growth and permits a fraudulent welfare system to grow without restraint.

Conveniently, the Democrats understand that if they subsidize poverty, they will create more of it while making it harder to afford life and harder to build a better future for American families. The government should never know more about your Venmo transactions than it does about how welfare dollars are spent.