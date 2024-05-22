WATCH TV LIVE

Ways and Means Chairman: Evidence Shows Hunter Biden Lied

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 02:50 PM EDT

The House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday voted to release more than 100 pages of new evidence from IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler that purportedly shows that Hunter Biden lied while testifying before Congress on Feb. 28.

"Hunter Biden has shown once again he believes there are two systems of justice in this country — one for his family, and one for everyone else," committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., said in a statement. "Not only did [he] refuse to comply with his initial subpoena until threatened with criminal contempt, but he then came before Congress and lied."

The documents purportedly show that the president's son did not tell the truth about a text sent to Chinese energy company CEFC associate Raymond Zhao; that certain business accounts were not under his control; and that he would not seek a visa for Nikolay Zlochevsky, the CEO of the Ukrainian Burisma energy company, on whose board Biden had joined.

In the first instance, Biden denied sending a WhatsApp message to Zhao when he was sitting with his father. Months after that, $5 million came from CEFC affiliates to companies affiliated with Hunter and James Biden, President Joe Biden's brother.

"The Zhao that this is sent to is not the Zhao that was connected to CEFC," Hunter Biden testified.

But phone records released from Biden's WhatsApp messages showed he was communicating with just one Zhao, the CEFC associate.

Meanwhile, on the accounts he said were not under his control, Biden's former business associate, Devon Archer, said they were equal owners of Rosemont Seneca Bohai.

The evidence provided by the IRS whistleblowers showed Biden had been the beneficial owner of the company's bank account, which allowed him to receive money from Burisma and to receive foreign wires.

However, Biden denied that Rosemont's bank accounts were under his control, but evidence released Wednesday from whistleblower Joseph Ziegler showed documentation that Biden was a beneficial owner of a bank account in the company's name. It also showed him certifying he was an acting Rosemont secretary to enter into a contract with Porsche Financial Services.

Finally, on the visa for the Ukraine CEO, Biden said he would "never pick up the phone and call anybody for a visa."

However, the committee Wednesday made an email communication between Archer, Biden, and Ukrainian associates concerning the revocation of Zlochevsky's visa.

The Ways and Means Committee also voted to release complete versions of communications between Biden and his business associates, and evidence that Assistant U.S. Attorney Leslie Wolf informed IRS investigators that Biden ally Kevin Morris could not be pursued as a witness.

Sandy Fitzgerald 

Wednesday, 22 May 2024 02:50 PM
