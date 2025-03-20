State Dept: Mexico Failed Water Delivery Obligation

The U.S. State Department blamed Mexico for falling short on a water-sharing treaty with the U.S. The Trump administration has announced it has responded with a denial of "Mexico's nontreaty request for a special delivery channel for Colorado River water to be delivered to Tijuana."

The post from the State Department's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs said it is a "first-time" action. The government blames Mexico for not meeting treaty obligations, which "are decimating American agriculture — particularly farmers in the Rio Grande Valley."

The Texas Tribune reported the water treaty was amended last year in an attempt to give Mexico more leeway to meet the terms of the agreement. The Tribune reported that Mexico was far enough behind on water deliveries that some experts questioned whether it could get caught up.

On Wednesday, Texas state senators approved a resolution asking the State Department to take action to ensure Mexico meets the treaty provisions.

The Texas Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday a $280 million program with the USDA to provide relief for parched south Texas farmers.