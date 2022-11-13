Livestream of Nevada Vote Count Goes Dark for 8 Hours

A livestream of the Washoe County, Nevada, vote count area went dark for eight hours Wednesday night.

"We know that our election livestream cameras went dark overnight. We investigated what happened and how to prevent it happening again," a tweet from Washoe County read on Thursday.

"The livestream computer application lost connection with the courtesy cameras at 11:24 p.m. the evening of November 9. All staff had left for the night about 60 minutes earlier and did not arrive back at the office until 7 a.m. Connection was restored at 7:53 a.m." on Thursday, Bethany Drysdale, the Washoe County communications manager, writes.

Washoe County includes Reno, the second-largest city in Nevada, where the count was still ongoing.

Drysdale tells the Reno Gazette Journal that no one entered the ballot counting room when the cameras were down.

"The Washoe County security administrator has reviewed the building's security cameras," Drysdale says. "According to the Washoe County security administrator, that footage shows the parking garage, the hallway between the garage, and the entry doors to the Registrar's Office. He has affirmed that no one entered the ballot room or Registrar's Office during the time that the courtesy livestream was down. Security and Technology Services is working to put that footage into a viewable file that can be provided to the public."

"Staff badge reports have also been pulled to ensure that no one entered the area during that time, with none found."

Drysdale suggests that "in the future, we will look for a solution that would prevent software disruptions or simply not offer a courtesy livestream feed."