DHS: WashPost Lacks Humanity for Publishing Where Noem Lives

The Department of Homeland Security is hitting back after they claim The Washington Post doxxed Secretary Kristi Noem's living arrangements.

"This is truly sick, @washingtonpost," DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin wrote on social media. "The media doxxed Secretary Noem's precise apartment location as she faces daily death threats, including from the terrorist organizations, cartels and criminal rings @DHSgov targets. Due to the increased threats and safety concerns, she has been forced to temporarily stay in secure military housing. The Washington Post chooses to again publish where she lives. A revealing lack of basic humanity for another person's safety."

In the story, the Post details Noem's rent-free living arrangement, calling it "highly unusual." Noem was forced to change residences in April after the Daily Mail published photographs of her D.C. home, McLaughlin told the Post.

McLaughlin also told the Post Noem's current living arrangement in military housing was "temporary" and did not say how long she would live there.

"If you cannot find humanity in another human's safety and security, I invite you to find it here," McLaughlin said in an email to the Post, including a link to Washington National Cathedral. "[The] need for heightened security for Secretary Noem should make sense, even to a reporter, given she has DHS going after the worst of the worst. That includes hundreds if not thousands of members of international cartels and terrorist organizations."

Other Cabinet officials have typically paid to use military housing, the Post reported. Noem is still paying rent on her prior residence, McLaughlin told the Post.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said Noem was taking property from military.

"It's a real insult to the brave men and women ... that she thinks that house belongs to her," Murphy said.