Wash Post Awards Biden Four Pinocchios for Civil Rights Arrest Claim

The Washington Post's fact-checker team on Thursday gave President Joe Biden four Pinocchios for his claim that he was arrested during a civil rights protest.

Biden on Tuesday during a speech in Georgia branded the Capitol riot a "coup" attempt and said he was arrested multiple times while fighting for civil rights.

"I did not walk in the shoes of generations of students who walked these grounds, but I walked other grounds. Cause I'm so damn old I was there as well," the 79-year-old president said. "You think I'm kidding, man. It seems like yesterday the first time I got arrested."

It's not the first time he's said he's been arrested.

In 2020, Biden infamously claimed he "had the great honor of being arrested" in South Africa when he was "trying to get to see [Nelson Mandela] on Robben Island," where Mandela was in prison until 1990. Later, he admitted that it was untrue.

"I wasn't arrested, I was stopped. I was not able to move where I wanted to go."

He also said he was arrested for trying to enter an all-female dorm room at Ohio University and for wandering onto the Senate floor as a "star-struck kid."

The Post says it cannot find evidence that Biden has ever been arrested.

In the Post's piece, titled, "Biden claims yet another arrest for which there's little evidence," Glenn Kessler, the paper's resident fact-checker, wrote that Biden was "not always a reliable source" when it came to his "exaggerated" stories, and that too many elements of his claim didn't add up.

Biden appeared to be referencing a story he has told several times about a conversation he had with his mother, Catherine Eugenia Biden, in 2008.

Biden at the time was deciding whether he should accept former President Barack Obama's offer to become his running mate.

Biden's mother in the story reminded him of the time he went to support a Black family who had purchased a home in a town not far from where the Bidens lived after people in the community protested the family moving in. Biden was a teenager at the time.

Kessler noted that the story has been told several ways, with some referencing him getting "arrested" by the police. Other versions say police brought him home to his parents.

"The primary source for this story is Biden — and we've learned over the years that he is not always a reliable source," Kessler wrote. "He appears to be citing his mother to enhance his civil rights credentials — which we have noted he has exaggerated before — but too many elements do not add up to give this 'arrest' more credibility than his previous claims of getting in trouble with the law."

"The president earns Four Pinocchios," he added.