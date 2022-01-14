WashPost: Jan. 6 Panel Should Subpoena Kevin McCarthy

The Washington Post is calling for the select committee investigating the Capitol Hill attack to subpoena House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

"McCarthy is a key witness to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack," the newspaper said in an editorial posted Thursday. "So it makes sense that the House committee investigating the riot would want to interview him."

McCarthy has rejected the Jan. 6 committee's call for him to testify on his private communications, rebuking the "illegitimate" investigation as an "abuse of power."

"This committee is not conducting a legitimate investigation as Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi took the unprecedented action of rejecting the Republican members I named to serve on the committee," McCarthy said.

"It is not serving any legislative purpose. The committee's only objective is to attempt to damage its political opponents – acting like the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee one day and the DOJ [Department of Justice] the next."

But the Post claimed he "likely has direct knowledge of then-president Donald Trump’s state of mind on and around Jan. 6…"

And it added: "Subpoenaing Mr. McCarthy is more than justified; indeed, the minority leader is such an important witness, it would be a poor investigation if the committee failed to compel his testimony."