D.C. Mayor Bowser Trying to Satisfy GOP, Dems

Republican lawmakers reportedly appear satisfied with Washington, D.C., Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser's response to President Donald Trump's federal takeover of law enforcement in the district.

Trump's 30-day emergency order to take over the Metropolitan Police Department will expire Wednesday, and neither the House nor Senate — both controlled by the GOP — plans to hold votes to extend Trump's takeover.

"This sustained partnership between President Trump and D.C. will ensure violent crime continues to be addressed," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told the Washington Examiner in a statement.

"Other Democrats across the country should follow Mayor Bowser's lead."

Republican senators also credited Bowser with pledging to maintain close coordination with federal law enforcement.

The mayor last week signed an executive order to formalize her administration's cooperation with federal forces.

"[There's] good cooperation now between Mayor Bowser and the administration, and she's seemed [to] welcome support," said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, the Examiner reported.

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., compared Bowser to officials in certain cities and states.

"The mayor has made statements about the fact that she wants a safe city. It doesn't sound like they want that in Chicago or Illinois right now," Barrasso said.

Bowser has tried to satisfy her liberal base while also cooperating with the Trump administration and GOP lawmakers.

"I think that the mayor has been having to walk a tightrope, and it's been even tighter, especially since Republicans have full control of the Congress," at-large Councilwoman Christina Henderson said. "This was an exercise in us, internal D.C. government, needing to be tighter in terms of our communications with one another about what's going on."

Bowser reportedly lobbied D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb against suing the administration to end the "illegal deployment" of the National Guard, the Examiner said.

Despite the unlikelihood of seeing an extension of Trump's order, House Republicans plan to move forward with a raft of bills that would tighten federal control over the city, including tougher sentences for criminals and a Trump-led effort to "beautify the district" by removing graffiti and restoring public monuments.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.