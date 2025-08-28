Witkoff to Meet Friday With Ukraine's Yermak, Kyslytsia

President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is set to meet in New York on Friday with senior members of the Ukrainian government, sources told Newsmax on Thursday.

"🚨 Two sources familiar with the matter tell me, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to meet Ukrainian delegation - Andriy Yermak & Sergiy Kyslytsya - in New York tomorrow," Newsmax's Nana Sajaia first reported of the planned meeting on X.

Andriy Yermak is the head of the Office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Sergiy Kyslytsia is Ukraine's deputy foreign minister and former envoy to the United Nations.

The talks come as Kyiv seeks to bolster international backing amid intensifying Russian strikes on the capital and fresh uncertainty surrounding U.S. policy in the region.

Witkoff, a longtime Trump ally and prominent real estate developer, was tapped earlier this year as special envoy with a mandate to open direct channels of communication between Washington and Kyiv.

He has also been instrumental in Middle East peace talks amid Israel's multifront war with Iran and continuing efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and a return of all the Hamas terrorist-held hostages.

His role is pivotal to Trump's push to shape negotiations over Ukraine's war footing and future peace efforts, as the administration balances pressure from Europe's "coalition of the willing," which is urging the deployment of troops to support Ukraine on the front lines against Russia.