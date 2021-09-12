Rep. Waltz: US 'On Path For Another 9/11'

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., said Sunday the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan puts the nation on “the path for another 9/11.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Waltz said the "infuriating" withdrawal will be a burden for future generations.

“We know now that at some point we are on a path for another 9/11, that the Biden administration, through this reckless withdrawal, through taking out all troops, all diplomats, all our intelligence capability and right now leaving Americans behind, a next generation will have to go back to deal with it," he said.

“We are on a road to future attacks,” he warned, adding, “I think you're going to see that in the next year with al Qaeda 3.0 partnered with Haqqani [Network] and the Taliban.”

“Except this time, when the next generation has to go back to deal with it, they will have no bases,” he said. “We have given them away. No local allies. They're being massacred by the Taliban as we speak. We'll have to deal with an army's worth of American equipment that the Taliban now has. It is just heartbreaking and infuriating.”

Waltz also lamented the Biden administration’s clinging to the “fiction” that the Taliban will create an inclusive, diverse government.

“[President Joe] Biden and Blinken say we'll judge by their actions. Let's look at their actions,” Waltz said. “Look at the beatings, killings of journalists covering protests of women, told you can't go to work, you can't go to university,” he said.

“Our allies who want to fight and stand with us are suffering a genocide in Panjshir Valley,” he said of the resistance forces there. “The Taliban are pulling out young boys and killing them so no future generation can ever resist their rule. They're all partnered with al-Qaeda. Al-Qaeda is going to come roaring back. The intelligence on that is very clear.”