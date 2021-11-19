Rep. Waltz: Americans 'Sick and Tired,' Glad to See McCarthy Fight Back

Americans are "sick and tired" of the "self-inflicted crisis" that the Biden administration has launched on the United States and want to see Republicans fighting back, like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy did with his record-breaking overnight speech to delay a vote for the Democrats' $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better" bill, Rep. Michael Waltz said Friday.

"It's a self-inflicted labor and supply-chain crisis and self-inflicted border crisis, energy crisis, a crisis in the rise in crime in our cities," the Florida Republican told Fox Business's "Mornings With Maria." "It's not as though there was some existential event like, you know, a hurricane or an earthquake or unexpected war. I mean, this is all from bad policy and they are about to triple down on it with what I call this build back stupid plan."

Waltz further pointed out that a long-awaited Congressional Budget Office score released Thursday shows how the bill adds to the national deficit and depends on the use of adding an "aggressive" force of 85,000 IRS agents to enforce tax collections.

"That's what the Democrats want to argue, that the CBO isn't being aggressive enough and how aggressive the IRS is going to be while coming after Americans' money," said Waltz. "It's absurd. Good on Kevin McCarthy for taking a stand."

According to the CBO, the bill will increase the budget deficit by $367 billion between the years 2022 to 2031. The Treasury Department, however, says the IRS collections will bring in $400 billion, paying for the plan, reports CNBC.

The CBO report, however, said such collections will bring in about $127 billion in net revenue, leaving the bill's spending some $250 billion short of being fully offset by the collections.

Waltz told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo Friday that the report reveals more lies being told by President Joe Biden.

"He's bold-face lying about Afghanistan," said Waltz. "He's lying about this, he's lying about helping the environment [while] making us more dependent on Russian oil and gas which is, you know, some of the dirtiest forms in the world."

The spending plan, he added, focuses on the "Green New Deal," and much of the spending will flow into China, where 80% of the world's solar panels are made.

"The lies continue," said Waltz. "The American people are seeing right through it, and you're seeing the administration's numbers tank."

Meanwhile, new Fox News polls are showing that 60% of registered voters don't think Biden is tough enough on China, and another 35% are extremely concerned about Beijing's military and economic power, but Biden didn't speak about the origins of COVID-19 when he held his summit with China's President Xi Jinping, noted Bartiromo.

"On the one hand, the Democrats and Biden are just pounding the table about COVID and how deadly it is and now we have to lock down our society," said Waltz. "The president of the United States won't even raise it in a phone call … we need to wake up the American people to the fact that the Chinese Communist Party is in a cold war with the United States, and we have to start fighting back with our wallets."