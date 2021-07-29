Rep. Mike Waltz to Newsmax: Biden, Dems Undermine Own Vaccination Efforts

Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida ridiculed President Joe Biden and other Democrats for their insistence on reimposing the wearing of masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, saying they're undermining their own argument to encourage people to be vaccinated against the disease.

Appearing Thursday on Newsmax, Waltz, a Republican who represents the Sunshine State's 6th Congressional District northeast of Orlando, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's reversal on Thursday regarding recommendations on the wearing of masks ''is actually going to disincentivize people from getting the vaccine.''

''If you say the vaccines work, then they work and people are trusting that they work,'' Waltz told ''Stinchfield.'' ''So why are we wearing masks again?''

He said the contradictory statements of two months ago, when Biden administration officials asserted that receiving the inoculation was the ticket to shedding masks, to now reimposing the mask requirements, like on the floor of the House of Representatives, was stupefying.

''There's no science behind this,'' he said. ''This is, you know, the Democrats are the party of following the science. And you have the president's spokeswoman sputtering and stuttering, trying to point to any kind of science behind why, in just two months, they've gone from 'Vaccines work, get your vaccine and you can go back to normal, you don't have to wear a mask,' [to] two months later, 'Oh, now you have to.'''

Waltz added that the reversal in policy would increase doubt about the efficacy of the approved vaccines.

''This is going to go right back down the slippery slope,'' he said. ''You already have the president of the teachers union, saying, 'Well, I don't know if we can reopen schools in the fall.' You already have clampdowns in the transportation sector. You already have municipalities going back to lockdowns.

''Well, thank God, [where] I live, we have our great governor in the free state of Florida, where it's not going to happen there. Our kids have been back in school since last August, five days a week, in person, learning and thriving. But this is just, it's beyond ... Capitol Hill is frustrating. D.C. is a swamp, but this one wants to make your head explode.''

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here