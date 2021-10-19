Abbott Received Donation From Walmart to Fight Federal Vaccine Mandate

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott received a donation from Walmart's political action committee to fight against the COVID-19 vaccine federal mandate.

The donation comes in light of the retail industry's widespread concerns about labor shortages and holiday shopping.

Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, made the $10,000 donation on Sept. 29 through the company's PAC.

In September, President Joe Biden issued a mandate requiring companies with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated. If implemented, about two-thirds of private sector workers would have the rule apply to them.

But Abbott has been at the forefront of fighting such a rule. In October, the governor issued an executive order banning "vaccine mandates by any entity."

Although Walmart donated money to Abbott, a Republican, the company has also contributed to Democrats, as one Walmart spokesperson noted.

"As a company that operates in all 50 states, it is necessary for us to engage political leaders from both parties across a broad spectrum of policy matters. Our company and PAC engage in a bipartisan manner based on a range of issues that impact our associates, customers and shareholders," a Walmart spokesperson said, according to CNBC.

"We have not been and will never be a single-issue contributor," they continued, "and we recognize that at times elected officials will back legislation we don't support or condone. However, it's important that we continue to engage in the political process and make our views known to policymakers and other stakeholders."