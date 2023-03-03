After Walgreens Decision, White House Doubles Down on Abortion Pill Access

The Biden administration pushed back Friday against a supposedly "dangerous and unacceptable" Republican effort to prevent the obtaining of abortion pills by mail.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre danced around specifically calling out pharmaceutical retailer Walgreens, which told Politico a day prior that it would stop dispensing mifepristone by mail in 20 states.

The pharmacy's decision includes several states where abortion is currently legal, specifically Alaska, Iowa, Kansas and Montana. According to Walgreens, their situations create "complexity."

"Elected officials targeting pharmacies and their ability to provide women with safe, effective, and FDA-approved medication is dangerous and just unacceptable," Jean-Pierre said.

"This is all part of a continued effort by anti-abortion extremists who want to use this arcane law to impose a backdoor ban on abortion," she continued, emphasizing that the administration would ensure "access to this critical medication within the limits of the law."

Walgreens' move came one month after 20 Republican attorneys general sent a letter to the company threatening to take legal action if it started distributing mifepristone or similar drugs via mail.

"We emphasize that it is our responsibility as State Attorneys General to uphold the law and protect the health, safety, and well-being of women and unborn children in our states," the letter read. "Part of that responsibility includes ensuring that companies like yours are fully informed of the law so that harm does not come to our citizens."

Walgreens has not distributed abortion pills in any of the 50 states thus far. However, it told Politico that the company is working to obtain certification to do so in some jurisdictions.