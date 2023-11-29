×
VP Harris to Attend COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai

Wednesday, 29 November 2023 01:18 PM EST

Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The 28th meeting of the United Nations "Conference of the Parties" on climate, known as COP28, runs from Thursday to Dec. 12 in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, a major oil producer.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are among the leaders expected to attend.

Reuters reported this week that President Joe Biden will not attend.

Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
VP Harris to Attend COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai
Wednesday, 29 November 2023 01:18 PM
