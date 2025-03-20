Sen. Cruz Buys Ads Backing School Choice Lawmakers

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, took out an ad campaign for state legislators who support school vouchers. The Texas Tribune reported Cruz announced a six-figure ad buy to show his support for those state legislators who promote Texas school choice measures.

Vouchers are used by governmental agencies to give parents and guardians the money to help pay for the school of choice education program for children. School funding vouchers are a battleground issue in Texas.

The Tribune reported that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott considers vouchers his top state legislative priority. Abbott predicted the issue will win majority support this year.

At the federal level, Cruz has kept public K-12 education and school choice issues at the top of his agenda. Cruz has a page on his Senate website devoted to the issue where information read, "Ted believes school choice is the civil rights issue of the 21st century."

Georgetown Public Policy Review reported many Republicans in Texas who oppose vouchers and school choice programs fear small public school districts in rural areas could suffer if too many parents opt to take their children elsewhere for learning.