Trump Renews Call to Ban Mail-In Voting

Wednesday, 27 August 2025 08:55 AM EDT

President Donald Trump urged Republicans in Congress to ban mail-in voting.

Trump offered a succinct message on his social media platform during Wednesday's first hour.

"Republicans: BAN MAIL-IN VOTING!!! President DJT," Trump posted on Truth Social.

The president wrote on Aug. 18 that he intended to sign an executive order banning the use of mail-in ballots and electronic voting machines in federal elections, setting the stage for a fierce political and legal battle ahead of the 2026 midterms.

The move, Trump argued, is necessary to restore public confidence in American elections, which he says have been plagued by fraud, mismanagement, and manipulation since the rapid expansion of vote-by-mail and the widespread adoption of computerized voting systems.

Legal experts were quick to note the Constitution gives states the authority to administer elections, with Congress holding limited power to regulate them.

Trump told Fox News that Russian President Vladimir Putin, during their Aug. 15 meeting in Alaska, echoed his grievances about mail voting and the 2020 election. Trump then continued his attack on mail voting and voting machines in the Oval Office on Aug. 18, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


