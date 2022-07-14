Poll: Most Voters Confident of Accurate Ballot Count in Midterms

Most voters in both major parties said in a recent poll that they are confident their ballots will be accurately tallied during the upcoming midterm elections, The Hill reports.

The survey, conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the Bipartisan Policy Center, shows that while Democrats tend to be more confident than Republicans, most voters in both parties are "very" or "somewhat" confident in the accuracy of the upcoming ballot count:

85% of Democrats are "confident" of an accurate count.

62% of Democrats are "very confident."

23% of Democrats are "somewhat confident."

9% of Democrats are "not too confident."

2% of Democrats are "not at all confident."



64% of Republicans are "confident" of an accurate count.

32% of Republicans are "very confident."

32% of Republicans are "somewhat confident."

21% of Republicans are "not too confident."

10% of Republicans are "not at all confident."

Most independents seemed in line with Republicans:

63% of independents are confident of an accurate count.

36% of independents are "very confident."

27% of independents are "somewhat confident."

17% of independents are "not too confident."

9% of independents are "not at all confident."

Morning Consult surveyed 2,005 registered voters from June 29-July 1, 2022, with a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.