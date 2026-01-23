Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Too Early to Judge Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday it was too soon to draw conclusions from the first day of trilateral talks with the U.S. and Russia in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, stressing that any meaningful progress toward ending the war will depend not only on Ukraine's position, but also on Russia demonstrating a willingness to pursue peace.

"It is still too early to draw conclusions about the content of today's negotiations; we will see how the talks go tomorrow and what the results will be," he said in his nightly address.

Zelenskyy offered no details on what was discussed or which parties were involved in the negotiations, but he signaled that Ukraine is watching closely for concrete outcomes as talks continue.

He framed Ukraine's goal as both an end to the war and long-term protection for the country, using the term "complete security" to describe the desired result.

"It is necessary that not only Ukraine wants to end this war and achieve complete security, but that a similar desire somehow arises in Russia as well," he said.

The White House described the talks as productive and said conversations would continue Saturday.

The three-way talks come hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a possible settlement in Ukraine with President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in marathon overnight talks.

The Kremlin insisted that to reach a peace deal, Ukraine must withdraw its troops from the areas in the east that Russia illegally annexed but never fully captured.

Zelenskyy said after meeting with Trump on Thursday in Davos, Switzerland, that while the future status of land in eastern Ukraine occupied by Russia remains unresolved, the peace proposals are "nearly ready."

He also reiterated his openness to establishing a free trade zone under Ukraine's control in the country's east, adding that he discussed the proposal with Trump.

"I think it will be positive for our business," Zelenskyy told reporters.

Zelenskyy's comments reflected Ukraine's long-standing position that it is prepared to pursue peace but will not accept a settlement that leaves the country vulnerable to renewed aggression.

The Ukrainian leader has repeatedly called for international support to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Friday's remarks suggested that Kyiv remains cautious about interpreting diplomatic signals before further meetings are held and outcomes become clearer.

Zelenskyy's statement came as the war continues to grind on, with heavy fighting persisting in several areas and both sides sustaining losses.

Ukraine has sought to maintain international backing for military aid and economic support, while Russia has shown little public indication of altering its demands.

Zelenskyy did not specify what results he expects from Saturday's talks, but his message underscored Ukraine's skepticism that negotiations can succeed without a change in Russia's approach.

He also reiterated the central challenge facing any peace effort: bridging the gap between Ukraine's desire to end the war under conditions that secure its sovereignty and Russia's willingness to accept such terms.

For now, Zelenskyy said, the focus remains on seeing how discussions develop in the coming day and whether they produce tangible progress toward a settlement.