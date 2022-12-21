Republicans Slam Zelenskyy for Saying US Aid 'Not Enough'

Several Republicans on Wednesday slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for suggesting the United States' nearly $50 billion in assistance to Kyiv as it continues to fend off Russian aggression was "not enough."

Zelenskyy, who visited with President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., to appeal for more aid, ahead of his visit said Ukraine was "grateful for their support, but it is not enough. It is a hint — it is not enough."

Donald Trump Jr., in a tweet called Zelenskyy "an ungrateful international welfare queen."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., said the U.S. should "put America first."

"Of course the shadow president has to come to Congress and explain why he needs billions of American's taxpayer dollars for the 51st state, Ukraine," her tweet read. "This is absurd. Put America First!!!"

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., on Twitter said, "No more blank checks to Ukraine."

Biden has repeated that while the U.S. will arm and train Ukraine, American forces will not be directly engaged in the war.

Just before his arrival, the U.S. announced its largest single delivery of arms to Ukraine, including Patriot surface-to-air missiles, and Congress planned to vote on a spending package that includes about $45 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine.

U.S. and Ukrainian officials have made clear they do not envision an imminent resolution to the war and are preparing for fighting to continue for some time. The latest infusion of U.S. money would be the biggest yet — and exceed Biden's $37 billion request.

The $1.85 billion U.S. military aid package will include, for the first time, a Patriot missile battery and precision guided bombs for its fighter jets, U.S. officials said. It represents an expansion in the kinds of advanced weaponry intended to bolster Ukraine's air defenses against what has been an increasing barrage of Russian missiles.