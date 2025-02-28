Elon Musk: Zelenskyy 'Destroyed Himself'

Elon Musk took to his social platform X to weigh in on Friday's Oval Office spat between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Commenting shortly after the incident, Musk wrote, "Zelensky destroyed himself in the eyes of the American people."

Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance had been meeting with Zelenskyy to discuss bringing about an end to the Russia-Ukraine war when Trump and Vance told the Ukrainian leader that he was being disrespectful in pushing for U.S. security commitments.

"You're gambling with the lives of millions of people," Trump said. "You're gambling with World War III, and what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that's backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have.

"Your people are very brave, but, you're either going to make a deal, or we're out. And if we're out, you'll fight it out."

Musk, who has become a close Trump adviser, was responding to a post by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who shared video of the incident initially posted by independent journalist Nick Sortor.

The planned joint press conference between Trump and Zelenskyy was canceled after the meeting broke up.