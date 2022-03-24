YouGov Poll: 70% Say Putin Guilty of War Crimes

A majority of American citizens believe Vladimir Putin is guilty of war crimes in his invasion of Ukraine, according to the latest YouGov/The Economist poll released Thursday.

Just 11% of American adults do not believe Putin is guilty of war crimes, while 70% are convinced he is, and 19% remain unsure.

Registered voters (76%) are even more convinced Putin is guilty of war crimes.

Most Americans, 62%, are convinced it is at least somewhat likely "the Russian invasion of Ukraine will lead to a wider war in Europe," but less convinced (44% at least somewhat likely) it "will lead to a war between the U.S. and Russia."

Among the other findings on Russia's invasion of Ukraine as NATO, G-7, and European Union leaders meet late this week:

61% approve of U.S. government imposing additional sanctions on Russia.

73% still approve of applying additional sanctions even if it causes prices to rise in the U.S.

63% say it is good idea to send weapons to Ukraine.

56% say it is bad idea to "U.S. soldiers to Ukraine to fight Russians."

Enforcing a no-fly zone over Ukraine? 35% say it is a good idea, 32% say it is a bad idea, and 32% are unsure.

63% say "yes" to Putin posing a serious threat to the U.S.

54% say it is at least somewhat likely the war will lead to a Ukraine nuclear power plant accident.

61% say "yes" to the U.S. accepting Ukrainian refugees.

When asked when the Russia's "special military operation" will end in Ukraine, the top response (20%) was two to six months, followed by sixth months to one year (14%).

A plurality of American adults are "uneasy" in confidence President Joe Biden can handle this international crisis, while just one-third (33%) are confident. A majority of registered voters are "uneasy" (51%) in having confidence in Biden.

Other notable Biden opinions in the poll:

57% say Biden is at least a somewhat weak leader.

50% have at least a somewhat unfavorable opinion of Biden.

50% have at least somewhat unfavorable opinion of Vice President Kamala Harris.

54% say Biden does not care much about people like them.

Biden is also 6 points underwater on having the trust of Americans and 7 points underwater on Americans being pessimistic about the next two years of his presidency.

On topics related to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Senate confirmation for the Supreme Court:

43% combined approve, 31% combined disapprove of Biden's nominating Jackson.

42% say the Senate should confirm Jackson, while 25% say the Senate should vote to deny her confirmation.

45% believe the Senate will ultimately confirm Jackson, while just 14% say the Senate will not.

YouGov polled 1,500 American adults citizens for The Economist between March 19-22, including 1,270 registered voters. The poll's margin of error for American adult citizens was plus or minus 2.8 percentage points, and plus or minus 3 percentage points for registered voters.