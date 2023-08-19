×
Tags: vivek ramaswamy | twitter | government | elon musk

Ramaswamy: Government to Be Run Like Musk

By    |   Sunday, 20 August 2023 11:21 AM EDT

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy pledged on Friday that he would run the government how Elon Musk runs X, formerly known as Twitter, if elected.

"What [Musk] did at Twitter is a good example of what I want to do to the administrative state," Ramaswamy told Fox News. "Take out the 75% of the dead weight cost, improve the actual experience of what it's supposed to do."

According to The Hill, Ramaswamy's comments come after Musk called him a "very promising candidate.

The GOP primary candidate went on to add, that like Musk's "Twitter Files," he would also release state action files.

"[Musk] put an 'X' through Twitter; I'll put a big 'X' through the administrative state," he said. "So, that's where I'm at on common tactics with Elon."

Since acquiring X, Musk has made several changes to the social media platform, including mass layoffs, ousting top executives, sharing ad revenue with high-profile users, and scaling back content moderation programs.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas is a graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program with years of news experience. He has a special interest in exposing corruption and censorship.

