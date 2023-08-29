Ramaswamy Agrees to Stop Performing Eminem's Songs

Vivek Ramaswamy's MC career appears to be coming to an end.

The conservative entrepreneur said Tuesday that he would comply with rapper Eminem's request that he stop using his music during the 2024 Republican presidential primaries.

Appearing on MSNBC, Ramaswamy revealed that he would "respect" Eminem's wishes but had one question: "Will 'The Real Slim Shady' please stand up?"

It's a nod to Eminem's Grammy-winning song from 1999.

"Eminem and his rise used to be a guy who actually stood up to the establishment and said the things that the establishment didn't want him to say," Ramaswamy argued. "I think the fact that my political viewpoints may differ from his, I think people change over the course of their lives."

The announcement comes after Broadcast Music, Inc., a performance rights organization, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Ramaswamy's campaign last week on behalf of Eminem, asking that he stop performing his work.

Ramaswamy had recently performed Eminem's "Lose Yourself" at the Iowa State Fair. While attending Harvard University, he was also known for rapping Eminem and other rap songs under the name "Da Vek."

"I have hope for him that he will one day rediscover the 'Renegade' that made him great," Ramaswamy said about Eminem, referencing his feature on rapper Jay-Z's hit song.

He isn't the first Republican candidate to be lambasted for using popular songs on the campaign trail.

Former President Donald Trump had a number of bands and musicians, including The Beatles and Bruce Springsteen, oppose his use of their music during his 2016 and 2020 campaigns.