Top Ramaswamy Aide Leaving for Trump Campaign

A top aide to Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is leaving his campaign to join former President Donald Trump's reelection team, according to The Messenger.

Ramaswamy's national political director, Brian Swensen, confirmed to the outlet that he will be departing the tech entrepreneur's campaign to take a new job working closely with Trump campaign senior adviser Susie Wiles.

"He was primarily based in New Hampshire, and about a month and a half ago Mike Biundo came on as a national senior adviser and has largely been absorbing Brian's role, so this is not — does not come as a surprise to anyone," Ramaswamy senior advisor Tricia McLaughlin told The Hill.

"I think that this is a positive move for everybody," she said, adding that "we love Brian."

According to The Messenger, Swensen has been an ally of Wiles' since they worked together on Florida Sen. Rick Scott's 2010 campaign for governor.

Swensen's departure comes as Ramaswamy has trailed not only Trump, but a number of other 2024 GOP challengers in early state polls, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Little-known when he launched his presidential bid in February, Ramaswamy, 38, became a rising Republican star over the spring and summer. He has struggled to maintain his initial momentum, however, with the cracks in his campaign on display during the presidential primary debates as he traded barbs with Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence.

In an average of national Republican polling compiled by FiveThirtyEight, Ramaswamy is polling around 5% support, while Trump's lead in the race has hit nearly 60%.

During the debates, the GOP candidates knocked Ramaswamy for his lack of foreign policy experience and for his controversial positions on U.S. involvement in Israel and Taiwan.

A Trump campaign advisor told The Messenger that Swensen will be working as an advisor, beginning Friday, and the campaign will release more details soon.