Ramaswamy Family Bodyguard Arrested on Drug Charges

A bodyguard assigned to protect the family of Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has been arrested on federal drug trafficking charges, Cleveland.com reported Thursday.

Justin Salsburey, 43, of Bellefontaine, Ohio, was arrested Dec. 30 on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, as well as possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

His wife, Ruthann Rankin, an Urbana City Schools teacher, was also charged in the case.

Ramaswamy campaign spokesperson Connie Luck said Salsburey was part of the security team assigned to protect Ramaswamy's family through a private firm, ARK Protection Group. She said the company immediately removed Salsburey from the security detail once it learned of the arrest.

Federal investigators say the case stems from a lengthy investigation into suspected drug shipments sent through the U.S. Postal Service.

According to court documents, postal inspectors received information in November 2025 from the Logan County Sheriff's Office alleging Salsburey and Rankin were receiving bulk narcotics through the mail.

Investigators identified 261 parcels shipped to a Bellefontaine address between August 2024 and December 2025 using Salsburey's name or initials. Some packages were mailed using postage purchased with cryptocurrency, and several return addresses were linked to prior large-scale drug seizures.

Law enforcement surveillance later detected fentanyl residue in trash collected from the residence. Authorities also intercepted packages containing counterfeit pills that tested positive for fentanyl, methamphetamine, and MDMA.

A search warrant executed Dec. 30 uncovered hundreds of grams of suspected narcotics, including fentanyl-laced pills, methamphetamine pills, MDMA, steroids, and other controlled substances, according to investigators.

Rankin allegedly told authorities she assisted her husband by placing drugs in a mailbox or cooler for pickup, claiming she believed some pills were prescription medications. She said Salsburey initially sold steroids before expanding into other drugs.

Salsburey remains in custody pending trial. Rankin was charged Monday; her court date has not yet been scheduled.

Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur, rose to national prominence as a 2024 Republican presidential candidate before suspending his campaign and endorsing President Donald Trump. He later served briefly in the Trump administration before launching his bid for Ohio governor.