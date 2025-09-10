Dem Walkinshaw Wins Va. US House Special Election

Democrat James Walkinshaw, a politician with experience working on Capitol Hill, has won a special election to be the next U.S. House representative of the Virginia district home to the state's most populous county.

Walkinshaw’s victory in Virginia’s 11th Congressional District helps Democrats winnow Republicans’ narrow majority in the House and only adds to the GOP’s spending battles this month ahead of a potential government shutdown.

Walkinshaw, who has served on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors since 2020, defeated Republican Stewart Whitson, an Army veteran and former FBI agent.

Tuesday’s special election was set to fill the seat of U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, who died of esophageal cancer in May. The outspoken Democrat had sought key reforms in the federal government and was vocal about President Donald Trump's culling of the federal workforce, which uniquely impacted his district filled with workers.

Standing beside Connolly’s wife and daughter, Walkinshaw said at a celebration event Tuesday that he was honored to be elected.

"Tonight, northern Virginians have sent a very powerful message: The reckless Trump agenda must come to an end," he said.