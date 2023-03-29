×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: virginia | special election | senate | lamont bagby | democrat | jennifer mcclellan

Democrat Lamont Bagby Wins Virginia Senate Special Election

Wednesday, 29 March 2023 11:04 AM EDT

Democrat Del. Lamont Bagby handily won a special election Tuesday to fill the open Richmond-based Virginia Senate seat previously held by Jennifer McClellan, unofficial returns from the state Department of Elections show.

Results show Bagby with about 90% of the vote in the contest against Republican candidate Stephen Imholt, with nearly all precincts reporting. The Associated Press is not tabulating or calling the race.

Bagby's victory in the heavily Democratic 9th District means the party divide of the General Assembly's upper chamber will remain the same: 22-18.

"To all those who joined us, and to those who didn't, know that this seat belongs to you and my door will always be open," Bagby said in a statement. "Together, we are going to do great things for Virginia families — from lowering costs for hardworking Virginians and protecting workers' rights, to ensuring more accessible housing and fortifying Democrats' brick wall against Republican attacks on reproductive rights, voting rights and public education, we will get it done."

The seat was open after McClellan was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in a February special election held to fill the vacancy created by the death of Rep. Don McEachin. Bagby briefly sought the Democrat nomination for that race before withdrawing and backing McClellan.

His victory will set up yet another special election to fill the Henrico County House of Delegates district he has represented since 2015.

The 9th Senate district includes Charles City County and parts of Richmond and Henrico and Hanover counties. Bagby, chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, far outraised Imholt in the race, bringing in north of $200,000 compared with Imholt's $580, according to campaign finance filings compiled by the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.

Bagby will serve for the remainder of McClellan's term, which will involve a one-day session next month to consider Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's vetoes and proposed amendments to legislation and any special session that may be called. Then he and all other General Assembly candidates will face election under new lines in the November general election.

Imholt, a retired project manager who previously served in local government in Illinois, conceded. In a phone interview, he commended Bagby for putting together a strong campaign in a short timeline and congratulated him on the win.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Democrat Del. Lamont Bagby handily won a special election Tuesday to fill the open Richmond-based Virginia Senate seat previously held by Jennifer McClellan, unofficial returns from the state Department of Elections show.
virginia, special election, senate, lamont bagby, democrat, jennifer mcclellan
380
2023-04-29
Wednesday, 29 March 2023 11:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved