WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: virginia | poll | abigail spanberger | winsome earle-sears | governor race | 2025 elections

Roanoke College Poll: Spanberger Over Narrows, Va. Governor Race

By    |   Tuesday, 19 August 2025 04:02 PM EDT

Former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., continues to lead Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in the Virginia governor's race, according to a new poll from Roanoke College.

Spanberger leads Earle-Sears 46% to 39%, with 14% of voters undecided, in the poll released Tuesday, Aug. 19.

A previous Roanoke College poll in May had Spanberger leading 43% to 26%. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, lists the race as "leaning Democrat."

The most recent poll found 76% of likely voters said they were "very certain" of their pick for governor, while 21% said they were "somewhat certain."

Earle-Sears is trailing Spanberger distantly in fundraising, with only $4.5 million cash on hand compared to Spanberger's $15.2 million and has yet to receive an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

According to Politico, Earle-Sears has refused to make fundraising calls or reach out to top GOP figures, including Virginia-based Chris LaCivita, Trump's campaign co-manager.

The race for lieutenant governor remains close with state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, a Democrat, leading Republican John Reid, 38% to 35%. For attorney general: Jason Miyares, a Republican, is trailing former state Delegate Jay Jones, a Democrat, 41% to 38%.

The poll was conducted Aug. 11-15 with 702 Virginia residents. The margin of error among all poll respondents is 4.3%, while the margin of error for likely voters is 4.39%.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., continues to lead Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in the Virginia governor's race, according to a new poll from Roanoke College.
virginia, poll, abigail spanberger, winsome earle-sears, governor race, 2025 elections
221
2025-02-19
Tuesday, 19 August 2025 04:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved