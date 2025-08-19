Roanoke College Poll: Spanberger Over Narrows, Va. Governor Race

Former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., continues to lead Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in the Virginia governor's race, according to a new poll from Roanoke College.

Spanberger leads Earle-Sears 46% to 39%, with 14% of voters undecided, in the poll released Tuesday, Aug. 19.

A previous Roanoke College poll in May had Spanberger leading 43% to 26%. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, lists the race as "leaning Democrat."

The most recent poll found 76% of likely voters said they were "very certain" of their pick for governor, while 21% said they were "somewhat certain."

Earle-Sears is trailing Spanberger distantly in fundraising, with only $4.5 million cash on hand compared to Spanberger's $15.2 million and has yet to receive an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

According to Politico, Earle-Sears has refused to make fundraising calls or reach out to top GOP figures, including Virginia-based Chris LaCivita, Trump's campaign co-manager.

The race for lieutenant governor remains close with state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, a Democrat, leading Republican John Reid, 38% to 35%. For attorney general: Jason Miyares, a Republican, is trailing former state Delegate Jay Jones, a Democrat, 41% to 38%.

The poll was conducted Aug. 11-15 with 702 Virginia residents. The margin of error among all poll respondents is 4.3%, while the margin of error for likely voters is 4.39%.