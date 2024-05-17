Youngkin: Biden 'Turning His Back' on Virginia State University

Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin criticized President Joe Biden for backing out of a debate at Virginia State University (VSU).

Biden and former President Donald Trump agreed to hold two campaign debates after the president announced he would not participate in fall debates sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD), the nonpartisan commission that has organized the events for more than three decades.

VSU had been chosen to host the second of three presidential debates in a series that the commission chose. On Oct. 1, the school would have been the first historically Black college or university (HBCU) to host such an event.

Youngkin said Biden was "turning his back on students" on VSU.

"The Biden campaign is refusing to participate in a historic general election presidential debate at VSU a great university and HBCU. Joe Biden is turning his back on students, Virginians and the nation because he can't defend his failing policies," Youngkin wrote Thursday on X. "Huge snub to VSU and the citizens of the Commonwealth."

Before Biden announced he would not participate in the CPD's debates, his campaign chair, Jen O'Malley Dillon, reportedly complained about the timing of the debates in a letter to the commission.

The Washington Post reported O'Malley Dillon sent a letter to the CPD to say the Biden campaign objected to its proposed debate dates, which would come after some Americans begin to vote.

She also complained about past rule violations and the commission's insistence on holding the debates before live audiences.

The commission defended its dates, with the first debate having been scheduled for Sept. 16.

"The CPD purposefully chose September 16 after a comprehensive study of early voting rules in every state," the commission wrote in a statement. "In-person early voting in North Carolina does not begin until October 17. On September 16, the day of the first debate, Pennsylvania voters can receive, complete and return ballots at their county boards of elections. Every other state starts early voting later, as of the most recently published information."

The commission's series of debates also was to include events in Texas and Utah.