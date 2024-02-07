×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: virginia foxx | miguel cardona | education secretary

Rep. Foxx: Ed. Sec. Should Resign Over 'River to the Sea' Response

By    |   Wednesday, 07 February 2024 02:29 PM EST

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., is pressing Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to resign after he refused to condemn a chant used by pro-Palestinian protesters as antisemitic.

"Three months after October 7 and the disgusting antisemitic demonstrations that followed, there is no excusing Secretary Cardona's cowardly evasion of the antisemitic character of the phrase 'from the river, to the sea,' " Foxx, the House Education and Workforce Committee chair, said in a statement late Tuesday.

"This nation deserves much better than bungling and deliberate misuse of taxpayer dollars. And Jewish students deserve to know that their Education Secretary understands the hate they face and has the necessary courage and clarity to confront it," she said. "It is time for the Secretary to resign."

Cardona on Tuesday told a group of Jewish reporters that calls for genocide are "not tolerable" but would not say whether the phrase "from the river, to the sea, Palestine will be free," should be considered antisemitic by university administrators.

"If there are students who are feeling that statements by students are being referred to genocide, or they're feeling unsafe on campus, it is a responsibility of a university leader to get involved," Cardona said. "This is an opportunity for leadership to bring people together to talk about it and to set clear lines on how you communicate while not making students feel threatened or unsafe on campus."

When pressed on whether the "from the river, to the sea" phrase could be construed as an antisemitic call for genocide, Cardona demurred.

"That's why I say we investigate each case, and it's difficult for me to make a statement here about that. If students are feeling unsafe with that, it's the responsibility of leadership to act," said Cardona. "I believe antisemitism can include anti-Zionist statements," he said, and "we take that into account when looking at cases."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., is pressing Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to resign after he refused to condemn a chant used by pro-Palestinian protesters as antisemitic.
virginia foxx, miguel cardona, education secretary
307
2024-29-07
Wednesday, 07 February 2024 02:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved