Toensing, DiGenova to Newsmax: McCarthy in Difficult Spot

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., is in a difficult spot trying to garner enough support to launch an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, Victoria Toensing and Joe diGenova told Newsmax on Thursday.

"Kevin McCarthy's job is very difficult because he's herding cats," diGenova, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said on "The Chris Salcedo Show" hosted Thursday by Todd Starnes.

On one side, McCarthy has Republicans who are ready to have him removed as speaker if Biden doesn't get impeached.

"We've got to seize the initiative. That means forcing votes on impeachment. And if Speaker McCarthy stands in our way, he may not have the job long," Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said earlier this week.

On the other, there are Republicans who aren't ready to move against the president at all.

"That's a very difficult place McCarthy is in," Toensing, a Washington, D.C., attorney, said. "He only has a margin of a few votes. Think about dealing with Ken Buck from Colorado, who says, 'I'm just not ready for an impeachment inquiry yet.' What does he need? ... I really feel sorry for Kevin McCarthy having to deal with the Ken Bucks of this world."

But McCarthy and Republicans have to figure it out, diGenova said.

"I think its pretty clear ... there's more than enough circumstantial evidence right now and direct evidence, based on the email messages and text messages from Hunter Biden, to indict the president of the United States. Now, of course the president can't be indicted as a sitting president, but that's not the issue," diGenova said.

"The issue is there was a conspiracy that's fairly obvious from all the available evidence, and there's more than enough for impeachment inquiry.

"And he has some people on each side who feel very, very strongly about their positions," he added. "Its unenviable, it's difficult. But Republicans are gonna have to figure out how to govern because let me tell you something, if they do not have an impeachment inquiry, they're going to lose the House."

