Rep. Spartz to Newsmax: China Should 'Put Money Where Their Mouth Is'

Responding to a call for China urging a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia and the opening of peace talks, Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., on Newsmax, denounced it as disingenuous talk.

"I would like to see China put their money where their mouth is, because China does a lot of statements, but in reality they're acquiring assets around the world, taking control of countries on continents like Africa," Spartz told Thursday's "Prime News."

"They want to take control of Ukrainian resources. They want to control South American resources."

China's urging comes after it abstained Thursday as the U.N. General Assembly approved a nonbinding resolution that calls for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces.

"I really hope China will actually work with us, but it remains to be seen because as you saw before the war started they have a very strong joint statement with Russia that they're going to be distributing the power and changing the definitions of democracy and promoting dictatorship around the world and taking control around the world," Spartz said.

"And we need to do a better job battling that with real policies."

Spartz, who was born in Ukraine, said she emigrated to the U.S. almost 23 years ago "legally," denouncing the "incentivizing" of illegal immigration under President Joe Biden and bad foreign policy with China.

"We do a dumb policy when we incentivize in investment in foreign countries like China and putting a lot of regulation on our businesses, people losing jobs, livelihoods, and it's really destructive for a lot of areas like my district," Spartz said.

"The industrial Midwest got hurt significantly by bad policy where we incentivize in wrong behaviors, all of this progressive incentives that the federal government is creating."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!