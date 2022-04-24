Ukrainian-American Rep. Spartz: We Need More US Presence In War-Torn Nation

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., said on Sunday it’s important to see Americans “on the ground” in war-torn Ukraine, and urged sending diplomats back to the nation.

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” from Ukraine, where Spartz was visiting family for Easter, the lawmaker declared “the world has to help Ukraine win the war.”

“I’m glad to see some of our elected officials do come here,” she said. “Our people do support this fight. It's important for us to be on the ground and show that our country stands with the people of Ukraine.”

She said in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, she had urged bringing “back some diplomacy to Kyiv, to work with Ukrainian government.”

“I think we can do that,” she said. “I'm glad to see some and I hope President [Joe] Biden will actually some day … meet with President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy… We can do it. We're a strong country, strong people. We can definitely arrange for people to come and visit Ukrainians.”

Spartz noted that other countries are bringing back diplomates to Kyiv.

“You do take some risks. You need to be smart,” she said.. “That's a part of your job, so do your service. If you're not on the ground, it's very difficult to do your job. It's important and also sends a strong message for Ukrainian people. They're fighting a big war. You know, they fighting for freedoms and for all of us.”

“It's important for them to see that support and it makes them stronger,” she added,. “And they're going to win it. You know, the visuals of that support, Americans being here will be very, very important for them.”

She said her own family is in shock at the devastation.

“They couldn't believe after everything Ukraine went through, Stalin, World War II, most of my family was killed,” she said.

“But I'm more worried about the young kids that now getting shelled and killed and raped. They're raping teenage girls. The atrocities that are happening in this country, even some man I talked to was crying,” she recounted, urging: “We need to put more pressure on Russia.”

