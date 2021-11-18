Victor Davis Hanson Questions If FBI Can Be 'Salvaged'

Victor Davis Hanson, the Stanford University Hoover Institution historian and conservative commentator, on Thursday released an opinion piece questioning if the FBI has become overly politicized and if it should be moved out of Washington, D.C.

Hanson claims that the agency has engaged in multiple pieces of "politicized performance art," after arresting Roger Stone and searching the home of Project Veritas head James O’Keefe.

He also criticizes former FBI Director James Comey and his replacement, former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who he says "was fired for leaking sensitive information to the media. He then lied on at least three occasions about his role to federal attorneys and his own FBI investigators." Hanson also notes that "McCabe is now a paid CNN consultant."

He says that "O’Keefe was accosted in the pre-morning hours by a crowd of FBI agents, wielding a battering ram, who pushed him out of his home in his underwear," and that "the time and location of the FBI raid, as in the Stone case, were leaked to the media that cheered the raid shortly after it was conducted. A federal judge recently stopped the FBI’s ongoing monitoring of O’Keefe’s communications."

Hanson goes on to note that a Wall Street Journal columnist recently outlined some of the agency’s other mistakes and oversights, including "downplaying evidence that former Olympic gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was a known and chronic molester of teenage gymnasts," and having "extended its witch hunt against the innocent researcher wrongly accused of involvement in the anthrax attacks of 2001."

His opinion piece concludes that "For its own moral and practical survival, the FBI should be given one last chance at redemption by moving to the nation’s heartland — perhaps Kansas — far away from the political and media tentacles that have so deeply squeezed and corrupted it."