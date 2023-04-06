Victor Davis Hanson: 'Things Are Getting Scary'

Author Victor Davis Hanson wrote in an opinion piece on Thursday that the United States is "in a Jacobin Revolution of the sort that in 1793-94 nearly destroyed France."

Hanson claims that "the Democratic Party vanished sometime in 2020. It was absorbed by hard-left ideologues. They were bent on radically altering, or hijacking, existing institutions to force radical, equality-of-result agendas that otherwise do not earn majority support."

He goes on to address former President Donald Trump's recent indictment, saying that "as the country collapses under leftist nihilism, the revolution's last gasp is to destroy Trump — by empowering him."

Hanson says that Trump's opponents hope that his legal battles will "win him just enough empathy to be nominated the Republican Party's presidential candidate," after which they will "keep on indicting, gagging, and hemorrhaging him legally until Election Day 2024."

Hanson predicts that "America now has three potential futures and two are bad."

He says, "First, the Jacobins have two more years to finish what they started as the founders' dream descends into our worst nightmare. Second, the revolution has so warped our legal system, our voting on Election Day, and the FBI, the CIA, the Justice Department, and the IRS, that even a despised, unpopular Left will 'win' elections."

The third is that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has "jumped the shark."

Hanson goes on to dismiss Bragg, saying that "his pathetic prosecution is so patently incoherent, illiberal, and in spirit anti-American, that two-thirds of the country will soon conclude the center is not holding."

Hanson concludes, "The Jacobins' reign of terror is unsustainable. And so in 2024, the Left will not be defeated, but so defeated, so that it is utterly discredited."