×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: victor davis hanson | da willis | trump indictment

Hanson to Newsmax: Willis Knows Case Is Weak, Wants to Hurt Trump

By    |   Friday, 25 August 2023 10:46 PM EDT

Victor Davis Hanson told Newsmax that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis knows her 2020 election case against former President Donald Trump won't stand appeals.

However, the Hoover Institution senior fellow argued Friday on "Eric Bolling The Balance," the point is to hamper him as much as possible before the 2024 election.

Willis is "a politically-driven prosecutor," Hanson said. "So, she thinks that she's going to tie up a candidate she disagrees with. In fact, she's raised money on this prosecution in her own efforts to be reelected district attorney.

"But the point is, she's going to tie up a political opponent, and she's going to bankrupt him. And she's trying to — I guess we would use the word 'lawfare,' but she's not under any pretense that it's not political."

Hanson, an award-winning military historian, also said Willis understands that her job, and the job of others going after Trump, is to tell right-wing Americans that they need to change or be subjected to legal barrages.

"So, it sends a strong message, and you can really see that RINOs [Republicans in name only] and independents and the conservative movement have made the necessary adjustments because they do not want to be out there," Hanson emphasized.

Trump was fingerprinted, booked, and photographed at the Fulton County Jail over an indictment accusing him of allegedly trying to overthrow the 2020 election.

The former president is 1 of 19 people charged by Willis' office.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Victor Davis Hanson told Newsmax that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis knows her 2020 election case against former President Donald Trump won't stand appeals. However, the Hoover Institution senior fellow argued Friday on "Eric Bolling The Balance" the point is to ...
victor davis hanson, da willis, trump indictment
288
2023-46-25
Friday, 25 August 2023 10:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved