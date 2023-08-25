Hanson to Newsmax: Willis Knows Case Is Weak, Wants to Hurt Trump

Victor Davis Hanson told Newsmax that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis knows her 2020 election case against former President Donald Trump won't stand appeals.

However, the Hoover Institution senior fellow argued Friday on "Eric Bolling The Balance," the point is to hamper him as much as possible before the 2024 election.

Willis is "a politically-driven prosecutor," Hanson said. "So, she thinks that she's going to tie up a candidate she disagrees with. In fact, she's raised money on this prosecution in her own efforts to be reelected district attorney.

"But the point is, she's going to tie up a political opponent, and she's going to bankrupt him. And she's trying to — I guess we would use the word 'lawfare,' but she's not under any pretense that it's not political."

Hanson, an award-winning military historian, also said Willis understands that her job, and the job of others going after Trump, is to tell right-wing Americans that they need to change or be subjected to legal barrages.

"So, it sends a strong message, and you can really see that RINOs [Republicans in name only] and independents and the conservative movement have made the necessary adjustments because they do not want to be out there," Hanson emphasized.

Trump was fingerprinted, booked, and photographed at the Fulton County Jail over an indictment accusing him of allegedly trying to overthrow the 2020 election.

The former president is 1 of 19 people charged by Willis' office.

