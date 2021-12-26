VP Harris Says She Isn't Being 'Set Up to Fail'

Appearing Sunday on CBS' ''Face the Nation,'' Vice President Kamala Harris addressed concerns of fellow Democrats that she is being tasked with an impossible portfolio, saying that she is not being ''set up to fail.''

In an interview with CBS' Margaret Brennan, Brennan, quoting from fellow Democrats, asked Harris: ''Do you think you're being set up to fail?''

''No, I don't believe I'm being set up to fail,'' Harris replied in a modulated tone.

''I'm the vice president of the United States,'' she continued. ''Anything that I handle is because it's a tough issue, and it couldn't be handled at some other level. And there are a lot of big, tough issues that need to be addressed, and it has actually been part of my lifelong career to deal with tough issues, and this is no different.''

Brennan then pressed if part of the reason Harris was facing ''scrutiny'' was that she is a ''woman'' and a ''minority'' in office.

Harris replied that she'd ''leave that for others to deal with. I have a job to do, and I'm going to get that job done.''

Despite Harris' statement that she is not being set up to fail, according to a Politico report in June, members of her staff assert that the work environment under the vice president is ''abusive.''

''People are thrown under the bus from the very top, there are short fuses and it's an abusive environment,'' a person familiar with how Harris runs her office said. ''It's not a healthy environment and people often feel mistreated. It's not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like s---.''

Earlier this year, key staffers Ashley Etienne, Harris' communications director, and chief spokesperson Symone Sanders announced their departures. Politico also reported this month that other staffers are ''eyeing the exits'' as well.

But despite the departures, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said it is ''natural'' for staffers to be ready to ''move on.''