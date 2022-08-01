VP Harris 'Has Reached an Unparalleled Low Point,' New York Magazine Says

Vice President Kamala Harris has not gained enough popularity to be a practical 2024 presidential candidate, according to New York magazine, should President Joe Biden be unable to fulfill his duties as commander in chief or choose not to seek reelection.

The magazine wrote Monday about Harris' downward trend and questioned her viability in 2024, a mere 19 months after fawning over her being on the cover of Vogue magazine.

''Eighteen months in, thanks to a combination of Biden's age and unpopularity, the lingering pandemic and punishing inflation, a relentless opposition, and — most visibly — her own struggles to communicate a satisfactory role for herself, Harris has reached an unparalleled low point,'' the piece reads.

It continues by pointing out that many senior officials on Harris' staff have either left or plan to, including her ''chief of staff, deputy chief of staff, communications director, spokeswoman, national security adviser, and speechwriter (twice), and her longest-serving senior aide, domestic-policy adviser.''

''Her popularity started sinking when she first visited Central America and appeared dismissive of a suggestion that she visit the border. Behind the scenes, she was worried the assignment to take on the migrant crisis was a clear political loser. When critics latched on to her admonition to would-be migrants — ‘Do not come' — her frustration grew, as this was the administration line.

''Later, she remained silent at a tense meeting with Biden, letting other officials speak when he asked for updates. Afterward, she told aides to underscore that she was focused on the origins of migration, not the border itself. Her other top priority — voting rights — was no less publicly frustrating when the administration's preferred legislation predictably failed in the split Senate.

''Some close to her wonder why she didn't muscle her way into leading more popular projects: implementation of the COVID-relief-bill spending or, later, the infrastructure package,'' the magazine adds.

A Quinnipiac Poll released in July showed Harris' approval rating as worse than President Biden's, with her overall approval rating at 26% and Biden's at 31%.