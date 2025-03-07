Republican Lawmakers Balk at Cuts for Veterans

Republicans are pushing back after the Trump administration said it would consider firing 80,000 employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs, Politico reported.

Firings have already begun at the VA, but Senate Veterans' Affairs Chairman Jerry Moran, R-Kan., said in a statement the cuts must be done in a more responsible manner. Moran told Politico he would like more information about future firings.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told reporters that VA Secretary Doug Collins needs to step up.

"It's political malpractice not to consult Congress if that's what you intend to do," Graham said. "Maybe you've got a good reason to do it. I like Doug Collins — he's a great guy. But we don't need to be reading memos in the paper about 20% cut at the VA."

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said the mass firings have undermined the nation's obligation to veterans.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called the firings were "a betrayal of our promise to our service members" and warned of "longer wait times, fewer appointments, less healthcare service for our veterans."

Veterans are given a preference in federal jobs, meaning they have been disproportionately affected by the cuts undertaken by the Department of Government Efficiency. Senate Republican leadership said the issue was raised directly with tech mogul Elon Musk, who oversees DOGE, at a luncheon Wednesday.

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, told Politico he worried large-scale cuts could hurt veterans diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

"I worry because our veterans are hurting after Afghanistan," McCaul said. "PTSD has gone way up, suicide rates gone way up, and morale has gone way down. So I worry in the sense that I don't want that to be a signal that we don't care about our veterans."

Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va., senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, told Politico he was worried the impact the cuts would have on his constituents.

"I think everybody looks at it and says, 'Let's get the federal government to the right size that's sustainable.' Companies do that all the time," Wittman said. "But I also want to be mindful that these employees are really good people. They work hard, and I want to make sure we keep in mind the impact that it has on them."