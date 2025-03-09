WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: veterans | layoffs | cuts | trump

Memo Says Mass Layoffs at Veterans' Affairs Will Begin Early as June

Sunday, 09 March 2025 12:17 PM EDT

The Department of Veterans Affairs will begin mass layoffs at the politically sensitive agency as early as June, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters.

The memo, which is dated March 6, directs the department's human resources team to begin reviewing the agency's operations with an eye toward firing civil servants. It said it expects the review to be done by June, after which "VA will initiate Department-wide RIF actions," using an acronym for "reduction in force."

In a response to a request for comment, the VA sent Reuters a link to VA Secretary Doug Collins' recent opinion piece in The Hill in which he defended the cuts as "thorough and thoughtful."

Veterans groups, Democrats, and some Republicans have already voiced concern over the planned reductions at the department, which is seeking to cut more than 80,000 workers from the agency.

The scale of the layoffs at the VA is greater than proposed cuts at other agencies and will hit a department that looks after a group that typically garners wide bipartisan support in the U.S., its military veterans.

Patty Murray of Washington, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said last week that the job cuts marked an escalation of a "full-scale, no-holds-barred assault on veterans" by President Donald Trump that would put veterans' health benefits in "grave danger."

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who said he learned of the cuts from the media, called it "political malpractice" not to consult Congress about the measures.

The cuts are part of Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk's efforts to dramatically slash the size of the federal government.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Department of Veterans Affairs will begin mass layoffs at the politically sensitive agency as early as June, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters.The memo, which is dated March 6, directs the department's human resources team to begin reviewing the agency's...
veterans, layoffs, cuts, trump
271
2025-17-09
Sunday, 09 March 2025 12:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved