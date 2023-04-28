Veterans Blast Biden for Pattern of Leaving Americans Behind

A trio of high-profile United States veterans called out the Biden administration Friday for a pattern of leaving Americans behind amid the ongoing crisis in Sudan, Fox News reported.

Bryan Stern, the co-founder of Project Dynamo, told the network that his private military contractors were stepping up to the table to help evacuate an estimated 16,000 Americans still trapped in civil-war-ravaged Sudan.

"Project Dynamo has operated in the last 18 months where the U.S. embassy is closed and left Americans behind. First Afghanistan, then Ukraine, now here," Stern said on "Fox & Friends" alongside Shadow Warriors Project founder Mark Geist and Mighty Oaks Foundation founder Chad Robichaux.

"So, this pattern or tactic just sends such a terrible message not just to our people, but to the world, to say nothing of the fact of there are Americans stuck in a war zone in very terrible circumstances, and they don't need to be there," he added.

Stern's comments arrive days after the State Department issued a security alert that "the uncertain security situation" in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, closed the airport and has precluded an evacuation of private U.S. citizens.

That means thousands of largely aid workers and Sudanese Americans remain stuck in the country, despite the U.S. embassy evacuating a day prior with the help of SEAL Team 6 and Army Special Forces.

Geist, who served on the Annex Security Team during the Battle of Benghazi, accused the White House of calling Americans still left in Sudan "dual citizens" in order to "downplay the importance."

"We have people who are legal voters that are trapped and left behind in a country that's war-torn, and the administration doesn't want to do anything about getting that done or providing any help," Geist declared.

Meanwhile, Robichaux compared the Sudan crisis to the botched August 2021 withdrawal from Kabul, Afghanistan, leading to around 800 American nationals being evacuated over the next year.

"We've abandoned Americans again," he concluded.

The White House on Thursday urged Americans to leave Sudan within the next 24 to 48 hours as the situation in the country continues to deteriorate, according to Reuters.