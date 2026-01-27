GOP Rep. Vern Buchanan Announces Retirement From Congress

Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., said Tuesday that he will not seek reelection, becoming the latest Republican to announce his retirement.

"Serving the people of Southwest Florida has been the honor of my lifetime," Buchanan said in a statement posted on X. "After 20 years of service, I believe it's the right time to pass the torch and begin a new chapter in my life."

The 10-term congressman said he went to Washington to "solve problems," "fight for working families," and "help ensure this country remains a place where opportunity is available to everyone willing to work for it."

"Every achievement worth doing began with listening to my constituents and fighting of their priorities," Buchanan said.

The announcement comes less than three months after President Donald Trump endorsed Buchanan's reelection bid, according to Florida Politics.

Buchanan, who was first elected to Congress in 2006, leaves a legislative record that includes 51 bills signed into law by four presidents: George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Trump.

Currently serving as the vice chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, Buchanan will leave office as the longest-serving Southwest Florida Republican in the history of the House.

He also serves as chair of the Ways and Means Health Subcommittee, where he has helped advance bipartisan legislation aimed at protecting Medicare, expanding health care access for seniors and lowering prescription drug costs.

The Republican lawmaker became a leading advocate for animal welfare during his time on Capitol Hill. He sponsored bipartisan legislation banning animal cruelty and torture nationwide, which was signed into law in 2019 during Trump's first White House term.

Buchanan has twice received the Humane Society's national Legislator of the Year honor for his work protecting animals, making him the only member of the House to receive the distinction more than once.

His current term ends Jan. 3, 2027.